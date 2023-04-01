Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 143.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.04. 6,148,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.59. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

