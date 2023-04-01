Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 94,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 170,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 140,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.