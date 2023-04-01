Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Boosted by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 1,012,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,015. The company has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.