Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.40. 8,309,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

