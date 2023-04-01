VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

PPH stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.63. The company had a trading volume of 85,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,295. The company has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 215,344 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 144.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,638,000 after buying an additional 212,560 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,781,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,592,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,464,000.

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

