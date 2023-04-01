Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) CEO William Enright Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Vaccitech Stock Performance
Shares of VACC stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaccitech (VACC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.