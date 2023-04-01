Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) CEO William Enright Sells 15,000 Shares

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) CEO William Enright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,858.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of VACC stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Vaccitech plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaccitech Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter worth $4,844,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccitech by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,197,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,752 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

