USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Position Reduced by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners makes up 1.7% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 108,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 41.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

USAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 88,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,704. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. USA Compression Partners LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,105.26%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

