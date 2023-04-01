UNIUM Trading 1.5% Lower This Week (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. UNIUM has a market cap of $126.85 million and approximately $889.83 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can now be bought for approximately $43.62 or 0.00153683 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UNIUM has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 45.23718033 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $907.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

