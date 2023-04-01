United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Trading Down 4.5%

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.88 and last traded at $34.93. 422,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 686,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

