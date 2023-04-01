Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 5.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.13 or 0.00021611 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.54 billion and approximately $61.05 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.37 or 0.00328963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011936 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.07887626 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 640 active market(s) with $69,623,340.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.