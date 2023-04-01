Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.51 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.51 billion and $71.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $6.08 or 0.00021297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00323550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,486,703 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,486,703 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.93192208 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 639 active market(s) with $65,352,948.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

