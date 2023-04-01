Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

