U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.74

Shares of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and traded as high as $15.13. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 939 shares trading hands.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of -2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (SEA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.