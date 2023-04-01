Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.46

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 3894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

