Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.46

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.46 and last traded at $54.46, with a volume of 3894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.78.
About Tsingtao Brewery
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.