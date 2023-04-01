TrueFi Tops One Day Volume of $7.72 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, TrueFi has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $78.41 million and $7.72 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.0797 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,589,479 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 983,435,885.5440081 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07904628 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $17,333,318.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

