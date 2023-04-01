TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0665

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. TRON has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $222.25 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009553 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003217 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001518 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,009,568,882 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

