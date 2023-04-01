Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,485,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,041,000 after purchasing an additional 229,255 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,611,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.42. 1,580,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $74.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading

