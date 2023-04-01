Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.07

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.07 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.01). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.04), with a volume of 9,012 shares changing hands.

Transense Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £13.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,228.57 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 5,000 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,400 ($5,406.07). Corporate insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Transense Technologies plc provides specialist sensor systems. Its products include the patent-protected Surface Acoustic Wave sensor technology that provides real time measurement of torque, temperature, and pressure, which is used to improve power, performance, and efficiency through condition monitoring and asset/predictive maintenance; iTrack technology used for monitoring the tire and vehicle performance of heavy-duty off-road vehicles; and tire testing equipment under the Translogik brand.

