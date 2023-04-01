TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 142,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 185,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 181,508 shares of company stock valued at $252,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

