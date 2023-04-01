Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 3,079 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,022. The company has a market capitalization of $175.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

