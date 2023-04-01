Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of J. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,449,000 after buying an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,791,000 after buying an additional 516,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,937,000 after buying an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on J. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.51. 394,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,589. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

