Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 274,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 291,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,230,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 685.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 243,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 212,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.16. The stock had a trading volume of 891,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,017. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

