Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.33% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 87,849 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $967,000.

QLD stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.57. 3,616,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,856. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.44. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $75.86.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

