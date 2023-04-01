Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,019. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.02. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

