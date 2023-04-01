Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 3,059,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,456. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

