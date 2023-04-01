Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 119 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $501.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $418.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.66.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

