Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 550 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 60,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 188,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,599,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.21. The company has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.