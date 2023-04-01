TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Acquires New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 653,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,669,000. Mosaic accounts for about 45.7% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,594,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,951. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

