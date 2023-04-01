Toncoin Price Reaches $2.26 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00007968 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.73 billion and $33.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00201151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,426.70 or 1.00010606 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.23800496 USD and is up 7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $39,131,726.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.