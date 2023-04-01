TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
TMC the metals Stock Up 19.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TMCWW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,208. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.
