TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) CEO Acquires $24,850.00 in Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) CEO Gerard Barron bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,497,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,217.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TMC the metals Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TMC the metals stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of TMC the metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TMC the metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.