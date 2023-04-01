Threshold (T) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $414.26 million and $20.60 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00029340 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018132 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00201559 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,397.89 or 0.99962979 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04187582 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $29,701,971.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

