ThetaDrop Trading Down 0.8% This Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. ThetaDrop has a total market cap of $44.99 million and $92,000.26 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop was first traded on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 11,050,797,860 tokens. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

