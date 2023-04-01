The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE TJX opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.