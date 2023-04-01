The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.58. 5,195,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,305,062. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.