The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Shares Acquired by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital increased its stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,096 shares during the quarter. The Mexico Fund makes up 1.2% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXF. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after buying an additional 218,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after buying an additional 165,901 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mexico Fund by 3,243.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter valued at $280,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

The Mexico Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MXF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 23,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,388. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

The Mexico Fund Announces Dividend

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

(Get Rating)

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.