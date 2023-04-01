The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

BATRK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 154,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock worth $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,256,528. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

