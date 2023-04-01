The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. 994,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,100. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

