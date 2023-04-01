The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,108,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,072 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $36,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,235,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,082,339.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

