The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $327.11. 2,281,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,616. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $347.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

