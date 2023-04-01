The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Basf stock opened at €48.36 ($52.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.43, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €47.59. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 52 week high of €54.04 ($58.11).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

