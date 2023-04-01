The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.0% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,894,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $268.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

