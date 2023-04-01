The Character Group (LON:CCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $374.49

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.49 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 373 ($4.58). The Character Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.67), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 400.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £73.42 million, a PE ratio of 826.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The Character Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. The Character Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,695.65%.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer ‘n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

Featured Articles

