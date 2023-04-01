Tezos Price Hits $1.12 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Tezos has a market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $21.99 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003942 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009563 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004532 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003182 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 953,833,211 coins and its circulating supply is 932,559,461 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

