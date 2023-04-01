Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,209,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,797 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

