Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

