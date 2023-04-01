Terra Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, Terra has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $314.65 million and $31.61 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003182 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 243,615,837 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

