Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Lifted by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Teradyne worth $48,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TER. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 1,598,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,717. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. Northland Securities upped their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

