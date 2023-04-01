Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TPX opened at $39.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.09. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 17,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $700,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,219,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 58,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,793 over the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,110,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $28,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

