Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Shares Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Tech and Energy Transition were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TETCU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition by 28.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Tech and Energy Transition Stock Up 0.5 %

Tech and Energy Transition stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

About Tech and Energy Transition

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.